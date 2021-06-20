Gyasi: Ghana midfielder reveals team he backs to win Euro 2020

The European continental competition is currently ongoing and the 29-year-old West African has opined on who might claim the trophy

Ghana midfielder Edwin Gyasi believes the Netherlands can lift the ongoing Euro 2020 title.

The Oranje have made it to the knockout phase from Group C after picking up maximum points from their two matches against Ukraine and Austria.

They started the continental finals with an impressive 3-2 win over the Andrey Shecnchenko-led charges before silencing the Boys with a 2-0 victory after Memphis Depay's brace.

The final Group C game against North Macedonia will likely determine if they will be group winners or not, with a draw against the minnows enough to secure top spot in their pool.

The Dutch-born Black Star is optimistic Frank de Boer's charges can win the competition for the first time since 1988.

"You look at the players and can conclude that they can win the trophy but this is a tournament and it is a game after a game, and it is open," Gyasi, who plays for Turkish side Samsunspor, told Angel TV .

"The likes of France can also win the tournament."

The 29-year-old is holding out for a return to international duty after some time out in the wilderness.

The experienced attacker is yet to earn a call-up to the four-time African champions since current coach CK Akonnor assumed duty last year.

Born in the Netherlands to Ghanaian parents, Gyasi made his Ghana debut in a Fifa World Cup qualification win over Congo in September 2017.

"I have been talking to [Thomas] Partey, Alfred Duncan among other players but on different issues anytime we are in touch," Gyasi said in a recent interview.

"This is my country and I opted to play for and for me, I am ready to make a return anytime because it is always an honour to play for your national team.

"My doors are always open and anytime CK Akonnor calls me, I am ready to show up and play for the national team."

As the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon beckons, Gyasi will be looking to make an impression on Akonnor when the European league season resumes this summer.

The next Black Stars squad is expected to be announced just ahead of matches against Ethiopia and South Africa in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in September.