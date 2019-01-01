Guinea's Seydouba Soumah scores as Partizan crash out of Europa League

The 28-year-old notched his third goal in the tournament this season but the effort was not enough to help his side progress into the knock-out stage

Seydouba Soumah found the back of the net in Partizan’s 2-2 draw with AZ Alkmaar in Thursday’s game.

The 28-year-old was handed his 11th appearance in the European tournament and delivered impressive showing at Cars Jeans Stadium.

After Takuma Asano put the Black and Whites in front, Soumah then doubled the lead in the 27th minute.

The Guinea international fired into the right corner from the edge of the box after receiving a pass from Sasa Zdjelar.

Savo Milosevic’s side was reduced to 10 men after Myron Boadu received his second yellow card and was subsequently sent off.

AZ then capitalised on their numerical advantage with second-half substitute Ferdy Druijf scoring twice to ensure his side shared the points with their visitors.

Soumah, who has now scored eight goals across all competitions this season, featured for 75 minutes before he was replaced while his teammate and Nigerian forward Umar Sadiq was on parade throughout the game.

The draw ended the chance of Partizan to progress into the knock-out stage of the tournament after gathering five points from five games.

Soumah will hope to inspire the Black and Whites back to winning ways when they take on Macva Sabac in their next league fixture on Sunday.