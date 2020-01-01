'Guardiola's attitude was extremely unpleasant' - Porto boss Conceicao slams Man City manager

The Spaniard was typically vocal on the sidelines and earned the ire of his opposite number

coach Sergio Conceicao has slammed manager Pep Guardiola for his "extremely unpleasant" attitude during their clash on Wednesday.

Guardiola saw Porto take the lead via Luis Diaz inside 14 minutes at the Etihad Stadium before City pulled level six minutes later via a penalty tucked away by Sergio Aguero.

The Premier League giants would then score twice in the second-half as they claimed a scrappy 3-1 win against their Portuguese opponents.

Both Guardiola and Conceicao were particularly active on the sidelines during the match with the latter since slamming the conduct of his Spanish counterpart.

"I've got a lot to learn from Pep Guardiola, in the way he pressures referees, talks to opposition players and opposition dugout," Conceicao told Portuguese media.

"He's a fantastic example. I have to learn this. We were angels compared to the other dugout.

"He spoke about our country using ugly words. Guardiola's attitude was extremely unpleasant. The whole Manchester City dugout was because if anybody should have been complaining, it was the Porto bench, because we were extremely hard done by.

"I have to apologise to the referees in , because I complain when I think we are wronged, but comparing the officials of this game and those upstairs in the VAR, international referees have a lot to learn from ours in Portugal.

"The refereeing had a big bearing on the outcome of this match. [Augustin] Marchesin has his leg in a bad state right now because he was fouled before the penalty award."

Guardiola didn't call out Conceicao in his post-match comments but did admit he was surprised by how Porto approached the game.

“We knew how tough it would be because Porto and are the best teams in Portugal. They have the winning mentality, they have to win every game,” Guardiola said.

“I was surprised they played so defensively with five at the back, we had to be patient but in the second half we didn’t concede counter-attacks, we didn’t concede set-pieces, we didn’t allow them to run.

“We did the perfect performance against a really good team. It is nice to win games while suffering.”

The two managers will face off again in early December when City travel to Porto on matchday five of the Champions League.