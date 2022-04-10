Guardiola takes Aguero's advice for Man City's line-up vs Liverpool as Foden given start

Sergio Aguero believes Phil Foden could be the best English player of his generation and thinks Pep Guardiola should give him more playing time.

Shortly after his comments, the 21-year-old was included in Manchester City's starting XI as the reigning Premier League champions host Liverpool on Sunday.

Aguero expects great things from his former City team-mate as he believes he is an "incredible talent".

What has been said?

"As always, my favourite player changed the game [against Atletico]: Phil Foden," Aguero said on TyC. "I don't know what the issue is like, but Pep, put him on the pitch a little more. Now that I don't play anymore, I can say it!

"The kid tears it up, I told you. One day you asked me who I liked and I told you Foden."

He told Stake: “Phil Foden is an incredible talent and his assist for Kevin De Bruyne was an example of what he can create out of nowhere.

“He could be the best English talent of his generation.

“He has so much quality and it’s easy to forget he is still only 21, with so much time to learn and get better.”

The bigger picture

Foden has featured 35 times for the Premier League champions this season, scoring 11 times and registering seven assists.

Article continues below

He was one of the stars of the show as City beat Atletico Madrid in the first-leg of their Champions League quarter-final first leg in midweek.

He provided the assist for Kevin De Bruyne as the English side picked up a 1-0 win to give them the advantage in the game.

Further reading