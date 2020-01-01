'Guardiola helped me to a very high level' - Sane claims 'good' relationship with Man City boss after Bayern switch

The German winger has dismissed any notion of tension between himself and the Spanish tactician, whom he is grateful to for aiding his development

Leroy Sane insists he retains a solid relationship with Pep Guardiola despite leaving for , and credits his former boss for helping him reach a "very high level".

Sane completed a €49million (£44.5m) move to Bayern earlier this month, after deciding against remaining in Manchester for the conclusion of City's Premier League and campaigns.

He only featured once during "Project Restart", making an 11-minute substitute cameo in a 5-0 win over on June 22 - only his second appearance in an injury-plagued campaign.

More teams

Indeed, despite scoring pivotal goals in wins over and last season, Sane struggled to hold down a regular starting place during City's triumphant 2018-19 run-in, with Guardiola often challenging the player to improve.

Nevertheless, the 24-year-old maintains there are no hard feelings between himself and his former manager.

"Our relationship is good," he told Sport Bild. "There was never a point when one was tired of the other.

"I am grateful for everything he taught me. Pep Guardiola helped me to a very high level.

"He is very meticulous and wants to advance the players every day. He is persistent when it comes to his tactics - but that's positive, it helped me.

"We even lived in the same building [in Manchester], so we saw each other often."

Sane concedes he could even run into similar problems at Bayern, with Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry excelling in the wide attacking roles under Hansi Flick.

However, he views such stellar competition for places as a positive rather than a negative.

"Of course I want to play, but I don't demand a regular place in every game," he said.

"No player in the world can play every game and reach their highest level. I have my goals, but I'm zero point zero against rotation.

"This helps the team to get a good freshness. Serge, King and I - that sounds very good to me."

Sane had been heavily linked with a move to Bayern before a cruciate knee ligament injury during City's Community Shield triumph over Liverpool last August put those plans on ice.

The former youngster expressed his gratitude to Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic for keeping the deal on track over those difficult months of recovery.

Article continues below

"He was behind the transfer from the first moment and was not put off by anything. I'm grateful for that," Sane added.

"He showed me how the club works, which team it has in mind, the way looks.

"I immediately noticed: I know a lot of boys here, I fit in very well here. And I wanted to be part of the successful Bayern path."