Guadalajara to host 2020 Concacaf Olympic qualifying tournament

The regional Under-23 competition will be held in Mexico in 2020, with the top two teams earning automatic qualification to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

Guadalajara, will host the 2020 Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying tournament, with matches set to take place between March 20 and April 1 of next year, at the Jalisco and Akron Stadiums.

The tournament will feature the top eight Under-23 teams from the region and will serve as both a regional championship and as the final qualifiers for the 2020 Olympic games, which will be held in Tokyo.

The United State, Mexico, Canada, , El Salvador and Honduras will be represented and will be joined by two Caribbean teams.

“We are very excited to host the Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico," Concacaf General Secretary Philippe Moggio said at Wednesday's announcement. "This competition plays a big role in showcasing the best of football across our Confederation, while providing an opportunity to qualify to the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament in Tokyo 2020.

"Our teams have delivered strong and historic performances in the Olympic Games, we are looking forward to raising the competitive level in the region and bringing the gold back to Concacaf next year.”

Article continues below

The last Olympic qualifying tournament in 2015 was split between four venues in the United States, with matches held at the home grounds of the , , Kansas City and of Major League Soccer, with Mexico topping Honduras in the final.



“I am sure that it will be a great experience for the 8 teams that will try to secure a slot in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, as well as for the fans, since Guadalajara is a city that is characterized by the warmth and joy of its people, for its extensive culture, its delicious cuisine, as well as being the land of Mariachi, one of our cultural icons, also considered a World Heritage Site,” said Yon de Luisa, President of the FMF.

"We appreciate the privilege for our federation to collaborate with Concacaf and the Government of Jalisco in organizing this important event."

The eight teams involved will be split into two groups of four with the top two from each group reaching the semifinal stage. The two semifinal winners will automatically qualify for the Olympic games.