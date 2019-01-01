GTBank: Tanzania's greatest moment revealed

Goal in partnership with GTBank reveals Tanzania's greatest moment after your votes were tallied

Qualifying for Africa's biggest tournament after decades of absence is always special. And this generation of Taifa Stars players should be proud to have achieved this remarkable feat.

GTBank and Goal asked you to vote for your greatest moment by the Tanzanian national team, and two moments were made available for voting.

The first was, of course, 's qualification for this year's continental finals, while the second moment was their best result at Africa's elite competition to date - the famous 1-1 draw against the mighty Cote d'Ivoire in their opening game of the tournament in 1980.

Now, after the votes have been counted, Goal can reveal which moment is considered the greatest by Taifa Stars' fans.

While the class of 1980 did a superb job in holding Cote d'Ivoire in their opening game of the continental competition during that year, qualifying for the continental finals after a painfully long wait of 39-years was chosen as the greatest moment ever.

This year's tournament saw 24 teams battle for the trophy; the first of its kind after Africa's football body (Caf) resolved to increase the number of teams.

But the increased participants did not make the road to the finals any easier as over 50 nations vied to make the finals in .

What makes this greatest moment even sweeter is the fact that Tanzania was faced with elimination on the final weekend of the qualifying campaign.

They needed to beat and hope for the other result between Lesotho and Cape Verde to go their way.

On paper, Uganda had no reason to lose to Taifa Stars but come match day, this generation of Tanzanian players showed just why the country should cherish this moment for years as they went on to hand Uganda a footballing lesson as they ran out 3-0 winners to seal their qualification; and achieve what generations of players before them failed to do.

None of the Tanzanian players in the current squad were even born the last time their national team was at the continental finals, but everyone, no matter when they were born, can now boast of having seen Taifa Stars take on the continent's best at the pinnacle of African football.