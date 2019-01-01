Grujic on what he needs to do to make Liverpool breakthrough & how Klopp has been texting him

The 23-year-old is being closely watched by the Anfield club as he continues to impress on loan in the Bundesliga

midfielder Marko Grujic has targeted areas in his game he wishes to improve as he aims to become a first-team regular under Jurgen Klopp.

The 23-year-old has been farmed out on loan to side for a second successive campaign but remains hopeful of being able to establish himself at the Premier League club.

While he has received encouragement from Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, he knows there are refinements in his game that need to be addressed if he is to play for the European champions.

“It’s not easy to become a part of the Liverpool squad, I can see myself in the red shirt but I have to become more experienced before I can wear it again,” he told the Liverpool Echo.

“I want to improve my physical performance and take my concentration to another level. I want to be ready for Liverpool so I will have a chance to get into the team.”

The Serb revealed that he is happy learning the trade in but said that there are times when he wishes he was still in .

“Sometimes I miss Liverpool, of course, it’s one of the greatest teams in the world, but for my development it’s more important to play regularly right now,” he said.

“Hertha is a special club and represents the capital of Germany. It will be a good experience - when I retire one day - to say that I played for such a big club like Hertha.

“Klopp said that it would be a great opportunity for me to improve my development. The Bundesliga is one of the strongest leagues in the world and Hertha BSC is a big club.

“It is very important for me to play regularly right now and [Klopp] told me to fight for my place in the team.”

He has made a strong start to his stint with Hertha this season, playing seven times in the Bundesliga and netting a couple of goals, including one on the opening day against , for a side that has won its last three after a slow start.

And the manager is keeping close tabs on his progress.

“Klopp and I are texting regularly,” he said. “I am also in close contact with the Liverpool loan-manager [Julian Ward], he watches every game that I’m in and we’re texting afterwards.”