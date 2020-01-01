Griezmann & De Jong will 'definitely triumph' at Barca despite inconsistent start - Iniesta

A Blaugrana legend is confident that two men who arrived at Camp Nou last summer will eventually end up proving their worth

Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong "will definitely end up triumphing" at , according to Andres Iniesta, who says new players must be given time to adapt.

Barca reached an agreement to sign De Jong from for €75 million (£65m/$82m) in January 2019, and he joined up with his new team-mates at Camp Nou six months later after seeing out the season in his homeland.

Big things were expected of the international upon his arrival in Catalonia, with it suggested that the Blaugrana have lacked a player capable of dictating the pace of the game from midfield since Iniesta's departure in 2018.

More teams

However, the 22-year-old hasn't quite been able to live up to expectations during his first season with Barca, having been asked to switch from a deep-lying position to a more forward-thinking role.

Iniesta - who is now on the books of Japanese outfit Vissel Kobe - insists that De Jong is still in the middle of an "adaptation period", despite the fact that more often than not, he has been selected ahead of Ivan Rakitic in the middle of the park.

When asked for his opinion on which man deserves a regular starting spot in Quique Setien's starting line up, the Barca legend told Marca: "I don't know. Comparisons are usually tedious.

"They are difficult to compare. I have always said that everything is going to be different from what the Catalans have in their head, but it does not have to be worse than what they have experienced.

"They are very good players and all Barcelona have to do is be clear about their playing style and, from there, look for players of their profile like those in the squad.

"De Jong has just arrived, he needs that adaptation period."

Griezmann has also found himself under the microscope since completing a €120 million (£104m/$130m) switch from to Barca back in July.

The international has scored a modest 14 goals in his first 37 appearances for the reigning champions, while struggling to develop an effective partnership with club captain and six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

Article continues below

Pressed on why Griezmann has also found it difficult to settle into his new surroundings, Iniesta responded: "It is a case similar to that of De Jong.

"Griezmann and the rest of the new players that arrive every year need time.

"They have enormous talent and will definitely end up triumphing and making a place for themselves in this team where it is not easy to play."