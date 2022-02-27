Gremio midfielder Mathias Villasanti was hospitalised after the team's bus was attacked by fans of rivals Internacional.

Villasanti was hit on the head as stones were thrown at the team bus and suffered a concussion, bruises to his face and a hip injury.

The Paraguayan was discharged on Sunday morning, but will be monitored by the club's doctors for the next 24 hours before being examined again on Monday.

What has happened?

The attack occurred as Gremio were heading to Internacional's Estadio Beira-Rio, with fans throwing rocks and smashing windows.

Diante de agressão covarde e absurda sofrida por nossa delegação, já comunicamos à Federação Gaúcha de Futebol nossa decisão de não disputar o clássico Grenal neste sábado. + pic.twitter.com/ez2QlXXLPA — Grêmio FBPA (@Gremio) February 26, 2022

Gremio refused to play the Gaucho Championship clash against their rivals and the match was subsequently postponed due to the incident.

What has been said?

Gremio president Romildo Bolzan gave an update on Villasanti's condition after visiting him in hospital.

“He is fine as far as possible. He will recover and soon he will be with us again," he said.

The club added: "He underwent tests and was found to have a head trauma and a brain concussion, but no head fracture. He has bruises on his face and trauma on his hip."

Gremio also stated that several other players were injured in the attack.

"We strongly repudiate the criminal acts suffered when the team arrived at the Beira-Rio stadium," a statement read.

"Cases like this, which unfortunately have become commonplace in sport, do not represent what football really means."

