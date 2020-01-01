‘Greenwood will become the complete No.9’ – Solskjaer expecting big things from Man Utd teenager

The Red Devils boss has continued to give a highly-rated academy graduate regular game time and is tipping him to become a fearsome frontman

Mason Greenwood is capable of becoming a “complete No.9”, says his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

At 18 years of age, an exciting academy graduate at Old Trafford remains on a steep learning curve.

Solskjaer has done his best to aid that development this season, with Greenwood handed 33 appearances across all competitions.

He has recorded 11 goals in those outings, including five efforts in the Premier League.

United still consider Greenwood to be one for the future, with the youngster often being asked to fill a wide attacking berth.

The Red Devils are, however, convinced that they have potential on their hands which can be moulded to form the deadliest of central strikers.

Solskjaer, who once filled a similar role, said of Greenwood after seeing him crash home a stunning strike in a 3-0 victory over : “The whole season he’s had says a lot for him. He’s just going to get better and better.

“He’s only 18, we’ve got to remember that. He’s still not fully grown in his body, he’s not like Wayne Rooney at 18. He still has a young body and in a few years' time, he’ll be more or less the complete No.9.

“He’ll still fill out more but it will take a couple of years. Give him time because it’ll be natural. He’s 18 now and he’ll still fill out more: his upper body, his legs.

“He’s now starting to get a man’s body but it will take a couple of years because you can’t do that too early.”

Many are tipping U21 international Greenwood to reach the very top of the game.

He has, however, been warned that he must remain fully committed to honing his skillset if a standing among the elite is to be secured.

Ex-United frontman Andy Cole told Goal recently: “I’ve been very impressed with him.

“I can remember when he joined as a scholar and I had to do an induction day and everyone was telling me what a player he was going to be.

“To have seen him do his induction day and then play with the kids and now the first team, you can just see the quality he has. Long may it continue - as long as it doesn’t go to his head.

“Ole has come out and mentioned that he doesn’t train the best. When you are that age you have to train a little better than you think you are working. You’re young and still learning your trade so you have to give a bit more.”