‘Greenwood will be a Man Utd regular’ – Solskjaer expects teenage striker to nail down role

The Red Devils boss has been wary of asking too much of an academy graduate this season, but will look to gradually increase his game time

Mason Greenwood is destined to become a regular starter at , says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with it becoming impossible to hold the teenage striker back.

The 18-year-old made his senior bow in March and has continued to thrive in the 2019-20 campaign - with a four-year contract signed in October.

He has eight goals to his name this season, with an alternative option being provided to established stars such as Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

Solskjaer has handed the youngster just one Premier League start this season, but admits that more minutes will come his way over the coming weeks and months.

The United boss said of an exciting academy graduate: “He's grown a lot.

“He's physically and mentally more robust, which, of course, you expect from an 18-year-old. He has had more or less 12 months with us now and he's grown fantastically.

“His confidence and performances in the top games, even in the Premier League, he's done well. As you said, he's played a lot of the cup games and he's done well.

“So, we'll just keep continuing to give him more and more until he is a regular, because that will happen.”

It could be that Greenwood’s next opportunity to impress comes in an third round clash with on Saturday.

Solskjaer is aware of how difficult another outing at Molineux will be, having slipped out of the competition at the same venue last season and seen Premier League points dropped in the West Midlands.

The United boss said: “It’s the fourth time there in my time already at Molineux and we haven't won yet. It is a tough place.

“ lost there last season, City just lost there now, so we've got to earn the right to win there. We've got to play well, we've got to perform and we've got to go there positive, because we want a reaction after a defeat against , which everyone says was such a bad, bad performance.

“To me it was a good game by two good teams, two good footballing teams.

“They have quality: good players, a good manager, who has had time and he's got his way of playing, his philosophy.

“The players are getting to know each other. You can see that they have swapped between 3-5-2, 3-4-3 and they seem to know every little detail there is in those two systems.

“They know each other, relationships, like swapping positions, rotations, which is a great place to be in when you get that consistency that he has had. So, we know we're up for a hard night at Molineux.”