U23 Afcon: 'Good win but they need to improve' - Fans react to Nigeria victory over Zambia

The Olympic Eagles put in spirited second-half display to claim their first win in Egypt on Tuesday

Nigeria secured their first win at the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations with a 3-1 victory over Zambia in their second Group B game.

Imama Amapakabo’s side endured a torrid start to the encounter at the Al Salam Stadium after RB Salzburg's Patson Daka opened the scoring for the Chipolopolo in the 12th minute.

Orji Okwonkwo's equaliser four minutes later inspired Nigeria as second-half goals from Kelechi Nwakali and Taiwo Awoniyi completed their comeback win.

The result might have revived the team's hopes of qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games but the team's performance is unconvincing with football enthusiasts calling for tactical improvement ahead of their final group game against South Africa on Friday.

 

