Golden Boot winner Aubameyang buoyant after adjusting to 'best in the world' Premier League

The Arsenal striker finished the 2018-19 campaign with 22 goals to his name, with that return seeing him match Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is feeling fully adjusted to Premier League life, with the striker in buoyant mood after seeing a 22-goal return earn him a share of the 2018-19 Golden Boot.

The Gabon international headed into the final day of the season sat two efforts behind forward Mohamed Salah.

He was, however, to bag a brace in a 3-1 victory over Burnley and draw level with an Egyptian frontman.

Another fellow African, Sadio Mane, also netted twice – in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over – to complete a three-way tie at the top of the scoring charts.

Aubameyang is delighted to have proven himself on such a competitive stage, saying of his time in following a January 2018 move from : “It took a little bit of time [to settle].

“I had six months to prepare me to this league. I think I did well the first six months and now I did all the season so I’m happy with that and hopefully I will do better for the next seasons.”

He added on the strength of the English top-flight, with the division boasting all four finalists in this season’s leading European competitions: “Now you can say that the Premier League is the best league in the world because four clubs are in the final and as we saw this season the last game they played the title between Liverpool and City, so I think that’s why I came here.

“It’s always a tough battle when you play a game here in England. And you have to be ready physically. I think that’s the thing that’s most important change when I came here from .”

At 29 years of age, Aubameyang has now been a prolific presence for a number of seasons.

Returns of 20 goals or more have been recorded at St Etienne, Dortmund and Arsenal, with 31 efforts registered across all competitions this season.

Pressed on where the current campaign ranks for him on a personal level, Aubameyang said: “I had great seasons as well in Dortmund but this one was a tough one.

“I will say the truth, maybe not the best but I gave everything to try to be in top form in the team and to get that trophy. I’m happy with my season. Not the best but I’m happy.”

Aubameyang’s season could get even better yet, with Arsenal counting down the days to a final date with in Baku on May 29.

The Gunners’ leading marksman has helped to fire them to that showpiece, with a hat-trick against in the second leg of a semi-final showdown booking tickets to Azerbaijan.

“I think we did well Thursday and personally I did well [against ] as well,” said Aubameyang.

“I could score a third goal, I missed a sitter, but sometimes it can happen. And unfortunately we have to wait now more than two weeks to play the final but we will prepare for this game and be ready for this final.”