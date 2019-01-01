Godin passed fit as Simeone warns against focusing on Ronaldo

With the Uruguayan expected to face the Serie A outfit, the Argentine coach has warned his players that their opponents are more than just one player

Diego Simeone expects Diego Godin to be fit to face but has warned not to put all their efforts into solely stopping Cristiano Ronaldo.

Godin sat out the 1-0 win over on Saturday amid concerns over a thigh muscle injury.

Simeone says the centre-back has looked good in training, though, and thinks he will be ready to play in Tuesday's last-16 second leg.

However, the Atletico boss thinks it would be wrong to ask Godin to focus only on keeping Ronaldo quiet.

"Godin is fine. I think he can play," Simeone told a news conference.

"I don't think we should only talk about Cristiano Ronaldo. There is [Paulo] Dybala, [Mario] Mandzukic, there are many important players for Juventus who we need to pay attention to."

Cristiano Ronaldo's record against Atlético in all competitions = #UCL pic.twitter.com/AMeBcjVfK0 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 11, 2019

Atletico take a 2-0 first-leg lead into the match at the Allianz Stadium, but Simeone insists they should not consider themselves favourites to progress.

"No, because it's very difficult at half-time to say that a team is the favourite. We have to wait until the end.

"When the round starts with such important teams, you have two separate times: one at home, and one away. Whoever progresses the best in these times will win.

"They're two games. They're important knockout matches and one will go through. Whoever takes advantage of the space given will progress."

Article continues below

Simeone also hopes Alvaro Morata is able to put in a positive display against his former club, having scored three goals in two appearances since the first-leg win.

"Morata, like all the forwards in the world, can give solutions to stretch the team, to keep the game going, to take advantage of the spaces that a team who overwhelms you can leave in behind," he added.

"Hopefully, he can play an important match for the team."