How many goals has Robert Lewandowski scored for Poland? Barcelona star's full World Cup, Euro, Nations League and international friendly record

The Barcelona striker is the highest goalscorer for Poland by quite a distance

Robert Lewandowski is Poland's greatest goalscorer in history and it seems unlikely he will be losing that record any time soon.

The Barcelona striker has consistently been scoring since his debut against San Marino back in 2008.

Lewandowski's most clinical performance for the national team came when he scored four goals against Gibraltar in 2014 in Poland's Euro 2016 qualifier.

Having featured for his country in three European championships and one World Cup in his career, Lewandowski has scored against some of the greatest teams in Europe including Germany, Spain and Portugal.

But, how many goals does he have for Poland across all competitions?

Let's take a look.

Robert Lewandowski's total Poland goals

Competition Games Goals World Cup 3 0 World Cup qualification 37 30 Euros 11 5 Euros qualification 20 19 UEFA Nations League 10 3 International friendlies 51 19 132 76

How many goals has Lewandowski scored at the World Cup?

Edition Games Goals 2018 World Cup 3 0

How many goals has Lewandowski scored at the European Championship?

Edition Games Goals Euro 2012 3 1 Euro 2016 5 1 Euro 2020 3 3 11 5

Lewandowski's UEFA Nations League record

Edition Games Goals UEFA Nations League A 10 3 10 3

World Cup qualification goals

Edition Goals 2010 World Cup qualifiers 2 2014 World Cup qualifiers 3 2018 World Cup qualifiers 16 2022 World Cup qualifiers 9 30

Euro qualification goals

Edition Goals Euro 2016 qualifiers 13 Euro 2020 qualifiers 6 19

Lewandowski's friendly goals for Poland

Games Goals 51 19

Lewandowski's favourite opponents

Team Goals Gibraltar 6 San Marino 6 Andorra 5 Romania 5 Armenia 4 Latvia 4 Denmark 3 Georgia 3 Lithuania 3 Montenegro 3 Sweden 3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 2 Germany 2 Iceland 2 Ivory Coast 2 Kazakhstan 2 Republic of Ireland 2 Scotland 2 Singapore 2 South Korea 2

*Data accurate as of September 19