Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 22 | Sergio Ramos is the best right center back in the world!

The Spanish centerback Sergio Ramos was voted as one of the two "best center-backs in the world" beating out Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and becoming the third player to cement his position in the Goal's Top eleven powered by FIFA 22 as we attempt to identify who you think are the best footballers around the world.

Ramos led the table with 38% of the votes (+3302) beating out the only close competitior Virgil van Dijk who ended up with 38% of the votes also(+3290 followed by Ruben Dias, Leonardo Bonucci and Khalidou Koulibaly ending up with 1424, 335 and 277votes respectively.

Stay tuned to this space as we ask for your help to identify the best left center-back soon.