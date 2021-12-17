Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 22 | Vinicius is the best left winger in the world

Brazilian left winger Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid player, was voted as the best player in the world in his position, beating out strong opponents such as Neymar Jr, Raheem Sterling and Sadio Mane becoming the 9th player to cement his position in the Goal's Top eleven powered by FIFA 22 as we attempt to identify who you think are the best footballers around the world.

Vinicius won by a big margin scoring more than 8,600 votes (71% of the votes) his nearest competitor, Neymar Jr. got +1,800 votes (15% of total votes) while Sadio Mane came third with a total of