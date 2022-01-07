Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 22 | Jamal Belmadi is the best coach in the world

Jamal Belmadi was voted as the best manager in the world, beating out his strongest oponents Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchil, becoming the last one to cement his position in the Goal's Top eleven powered by FIFA 22 as we attempt to identify who you think are the best footballers and coach around the world.

Belmadi led the table with 83% of the votes (+27500) beating out the rest of the competition. Pep was the closest with 10% of the votes followed by Tuchel, Conte and Scaloni respectively.