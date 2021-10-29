Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 22 | Achraf Hakimi is the best right back in the world!
Goal
Oct 29, 2021 07:57 UTC +00:00
Achraf Hakimi's performance in recent times has led to a sense of admiration from Goal.com readers as the he was voted as the "best right-back in the world" beating out like minded players to be the second player to cement his position in the Goal's Top eleven powered by FIFA 22 as we attempt to identify who you think are the best footballers around the world.
Achraf Hakimi led the table with 56 % of the votes (+6631) beating out Alesandre Arnold who had a previous battle with the winner as he got 35%of votes (+4152). They were followed by both Manchester City's righ-back Joao Cancelo and Real Madrid's Dany Carvajal with 4% of votes and Kyle Walker who xame 5th with 2% of votes.