Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 21 | Sergio Ramos is the best right center back in the world!
The Spanish centerback Sergio Ramos was voted as one of the two "best center-backs in the world" beating out Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and becoming the third player to cement his position in the Goal's Top eleven powered by FIFA 21 as we attempt to identify who you think are the best footballers around the world.
Ramos led the table with 59% of the votes (+21275) beating out the only close competitior Virgil van Dijk who ended up with 35% of the votes (+12900) followed by Leonardo Bonucci, Dayot Upamecano and Raphael Varane ending up with 928, 734 and 696 votes respectively.
