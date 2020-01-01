Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 21 | Alexander-Arnold is the best right back in the world!
Alexander-Arnold's performance in recent times has led to a sense of admiration from Goal.com readers as the he was voted as the "best right-back in the world" beating out like minded players to be the second player to cement his position in the Goal's Top eleven powered by FIFA 21 as we attempt to identify who you think are the best footballers around the world.
Alexander-Arnold led the table with 42% of the votes (+6650) beating out Dani Carvajal who had a close battle with the winner as he got 40% of votes (+6400). They were followed by Manchester United's righ-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka with 8% of votes and Kyle Walker and Ricardo Pereira who got fourth and fifth respectively.
Stay tuned to this space as we ask for your help to identify the best center-back soon