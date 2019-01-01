‘Go Super Eagles’ – Fans laud Nigeria after seeing off Burundi challenge

Gernot Rohr’s men waited until the 77th minute to see off the Swallows in their Afcon opener on Saturday

Nigerians have taken to social media to heap praise on the Super Eagles after their 1-0 win over Burundi at the Alexandria Stadium.

Olivier Niyungeko’s men held the three-time African champions for the most part of Saturday’s encounter until the 77th minute when substitute Odion Ighalo opened the scoring. The goal came after a backheel assist from Ola Aina.

The win moved the Super Eagles to the summit of Group B with three points after their opening game.

Despite the wait for the goal, fans across the country were satisfied with the team’s overall performance including the amazing pass from Aina and Ighalo's strike.

Dear Ighalo,

All the sins you committed at the World Cup are now forgiven.



Signed

Nigerians #NGABDI pic.twitter.com/G9GVUxAjf7 — OGA Nelson (@theoga_nelson) June 22, 2019

#NGABDI



Dear Ola Aina,



My God will immensely bless you.



Yours truly,

"Happy" Nigerians.

pic.twitter.com/XT43sKNbE3 — Omoniyi Israel (@omoissyy) June 22, 2019

Ola Aina after that back heel pass to assist Ighalo.....#NGABDI #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/4iPL0j7XOX — The godfather (@blackky_ik) June 22, 2019

Congrats to Super Eagles for earning a hard fought victory. Thanks to Ighalo. Ola Aina was my man of the match. Daniel Akpeyi should not start the next match. — Emeka ✽ Obiora (@Emmyslaz) June 22, 2019

Thank you #SuperEagles, nice game. We can do better next game — Ibrahim Ibrahim (@ebryhheem2nde) June 22, 2019

Thank you Super Eagles 🇳🇬I enjoyed every minute of d game👌 — Atairu Y. Danesi (@AtairuYDanesi) June 22, 2019

#AFCON2019 #NGABDI . Not forgetting the Exquisite, wonderful, accurate, precise back flip pass and assist for the goal from Ola Aina. An excellent assist..⚽⚽⚽Gradually Omeruo getting into his stripe, But there is still room for improvement from the team.. Up Super Eagles — ASAFA A. A (@Its_Adedoyin) June 22, 2019

Was always going to be a tough one for the Super Eagles against the Swallows of Burundi, something I indeed expressed in my prediction. 's form into the tournament wasn't encouraging, but Rohr would have learnt a thing or two from this. Priceless win. #AFCON2019 #NGABDI https://t.co/sqBKlBiXON — Godwin Odiko ⚽™ (@GodwinOdiko) June 22, 2019

Kudos to Nigeria super Eagles they did well ,play their style of football with less pressure but they need to step up their game against stronger opponents that knows how to score and well co ordinated. — akosile olaniyi (@olaniyi_akosile) June 22, 2019

Nice pass from Ola Aina. Even a better finish from the Odion Ighalo. Gernot Rohr can't be any prouder of his tactical decisions so far. Spot on! #TotalAFCON2019 #NGABDI — Godwin Odiko ⚽™ (@GodwinOdiko) June 22, 2019

Both the assist by Aina and finish by Ighalo were top notch.



World class!#NGABDI pic.twitter.com/M91wXGRkXX — Chijioke VictorUche (@ChijiokeUchev) June 22, 2019

Can we emphasize the backheel pass from Aina to Ighalo tho?? 🔥🔥🔥 #NGABDI pic.twitter.com/OrAhzoeBs7 — Mena (@menaaaly) June 22, 2019