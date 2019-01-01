'Go Pepe them' - Twitter reacts as Arsenal break transfer record for Lille winger

As expected, social media has been flooded with messages after the Gunners announced the signing of the Ivory Coast forward on a club-record deal

have completed the signing of winger Nicolas Pepe for a whooping £72 million, setting a new club transfer record.

On Thursday, the international penned a five-year deal which will keep at the Emirates Stadium until 2024.

Article continues below

Following the announcement of his move to , the club faithful took to social media to rave about the qualities of the 24-year-old, who notched 22 goals and 11 assists in the last season.

Nicolas Pepe has today become our club-record signing!



🇨🇮 #PepeIsHere ⚡️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 1, 2019

Nicolas Pepe in 2018-19:

⚽️ 23 goals

🅰️ 12 assists



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in 2018-19

⚽️ 31 goals

🅰️ 8 assists



Alexandre Lacazette in 2018-19:

⚽️ 19 goals

🅰️ 13 assists



Arsenal's new front three 🔥 pic.twitter.com/i8zTv6uE8s — Goal (@goal) August 1, 2019

How fans are looking at Arsenal announce Pepe when they are stuck with Lingard and Sanchez #PepeIsHere pic.twitter.com/RTtH3aXL3p — Uncle Drew ⛹🏽‍♂️ (@W1Z_DOM) August 1, 2019

Nicolas Pépé to Arsenal is the highest transfer paid to an African player ever. pic.twitter.com/RPOqlBkurd — WorldwideArsenal™ (@WorldwideAFC) August 1, 2019

how i sleep knowing city cant come nab pepe off us yet pic.twitter.com/2Zp8v4x8kl — Javi 😳 (@GolazoDeJavi) August 1, 2019

BOOM!! WELCOME NICOLAS PEPE, HOPEFULLY AUBA x LACA x PEPE 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z3ssXPmRaf — Kennyprsty (@kennyprsty) August 1, 2019

Honestly didn't think we had any chance of signing Pèpè at the start of the window pic.twitter.com/cDeFVg6B34 — NW3Gooner (@NW3Gooner) August 1, 2019

Pepe dem gang. I think we are officially ready for the season https://t.co/3LlCqAcFmA — NonnyBank$ (@NonnyVino) August 1, 2019

Ouh wow, Arsenal actually signed Pepe...🙊🤦🏽‍♂️ What a player!! — Keshan (@Keshan_11) August 1, 2019

We go Pepe them this season — Nwa Ikeduru (@FutureFuture86) August 1, 2019