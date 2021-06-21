Gilmour ruled out of Scotland's final Euro 2020 group game against Croatia after testing positive for Covid-19

The Chelsea midfielder will have to spend the next 10 days in self-isolation, meaning his European Championship journey could now be over

Billy Gilmour has been ruled out of Scotland's final Euro 2020 group game against Croatia after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Scottish football association have confirmed the news in an official statement, which reads: "The Scottish FA can confirm that a member of the Scotland National Team playing squad, Billy Gilmour, has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Having liaised with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow’s UEFA EURO 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden."

