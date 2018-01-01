'Gilet jaunes' protests cause two more Ligue 1 games to be postponed

Due to the strain on police caused by the ongoing 'gilet jaunes' demonstrations in France, two more top flight fixtures have been postponed

Two more Ligue 1 fixtures have been postponed due to the ongoing civil unrest in France, the league have confirmed.

The 'gilet jaunes' demonstrations across France began in November as people protested against president Emmanuel Macron's eco-tax on fuel, but it has since developed into an anti-government movement.

Protests and demonstrations have caused havoc and rioting across the country, particularly in the capital Paris, while a number of sporting events have been impacted due to the strain on the police and security services.

High-flying Montpellier – who also had their last fixture postponed – will no longer face Nantes away from home on Saturday, with "the news and assignment of the police on other missions" given as the reason.





À la demande de la préfecture de Loire-Atlantique, la @LFPfr a décidé de reporter la rencontre @MontpellierHSC samedi (20h00).



La date du report du match n'est pas encore connue. #FCNMHSC pic.twitter.com/hG7x66nSFZ — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) December 12, 2018

Likewise, Nice's hosting of Saint-Etienne on Friday has also been put on hold, though the club are hopeful of the game going ahead on Sunday instead.

A la demande de la @prefet06 , la rencontre #OGCNASSE , initialement programmée ce vendredi à 20h45, est reportée en raison de l’actualité et de l’affectation des forces de l’ordre sur d’autres missions. pic.twitter.com/85Rmojf9bv Article continues below — OGC Nice (@ogcnice) December 12, 2018

Meanwhile, Sunday's game between Marseille and Bordeaux could be claimed too, after the police requested it be called off.

Following postponements of last weekend's matches, on Wednesday Ligue 1 also announced dates for rescheduled fixtures due to take place in January.

Bordeaux's trip to Angers and Paris Saint-Germain's welcoming of Montpellier have been set for January 15. A day later Toulouse, Nimes, Monaco and Saint-Etienne will now host Lyon, Nantes, Nice and Marseille, respectively.