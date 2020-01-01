'Gifted, professional' Ramos must retire at Real Madrid, says Redondo

The former star midfielder had warm words for both the captain and Zinedine Zidane, while also highlighting the progress of Fede Valverde

Sergio Ramos retiring at is the logical outcome to his career, according to the club's former midfielder Fernando Redondo.

Redondo, a two-time winner at the Santiago Bernabeu, believes the Madrid captain still has plenty of football left in his career despite turning 34 last month.

Ramos' current contract expires in 2021 but Redondo would like to see the club icon, who has won four LaLiga titles and the same number of continental crowns, remain tied to Madrid.

"Sergio has a lot of football ahead of him," he said of Ramos in an interview with AS.

"He is physically gifted and he has professionalism too. He'll be the one who decides when to end his career.

"Logically, he has to be at Madrid and he has to remain linked to the club for everything he represents."

Redondo offered words of support for head coach Zinedine Zidane, amid speculation he will find his position under pressure if Madrid end the 2019-20 season without a trophy once it resumes.

"It's notable how Zidane has returned and shown his growth as a manager," said Redondo.

"Anyone who was at Madrid, who wore the jersey, we know about the criticism and the demands that you are subjected to."

Redondo also discussed Madrid's midfield options, praising the emergence of Federico Valverde and the continued progress of Casemiro, who has started 25 of the club's 27 league games.

"Really important for the team," Redondo said of Valverde. "He's really young, he is really dynamic and in this short time, he has shown his personality.

"Casemiro is young and he is physically powerful."

Asked if Madrid should consider signing another midfielder to help Zidane rotate Casemiro and ease the burden on the international, Redondo felt it was not always a worthwhile step.

He added: "In my case, the more I played, the better I felt.

"It's something for the manager to consider and evaluate with the calendar and the scheduling of the competitions along with how the player is feeling."