Ghana's Mukarama Abdulai glad to receive U17 Women's World Cup prizes

After months of wait, the Ghanaian youngster is excited to receive her award from the world football ruling body

Mukarama Abdulai is delighted after receiving the 2018 Fifa U17 Women's World Cup golden boot award and bronze ball.

Although the Black Maidens were sent packing in the quarter-final in , Abdulai - who got seen goals beat 's Claudina Pina to the topscorer's diadem on superior assists.

Black Maidens Skipper Mukarama Abdulai has received her Adidas Golden Boot (topscorer) and Bronze Ball (third best player) which she won at the 2018 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in Uruguay pic.twitter.com/dgSZTPFIJI — Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) February 19, 2019

See a short clip of Ghana U17 captain Mukarama Abdulai receiving her FIFA Golden boot and Bronze ball at the GFA Secretariat today pic.twitter.com/WjClXScrbM — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) February 19, 2019

Also, her overall performance in the South American nation also earned her the third best player prize behind Spain's Pina and Catalina Coll.

And the 16-year-old, who received her awards at the Ghana FA secretariat, Accra on Tuesday is pleased to have the awards in her custody.

"I'm delighted to receive these awards finally," Abdulai told Goal.

"I have been waiting for this opportunity after the Fifa U17 Women's World Cup and you can imagine how it feels like winning such awards and for some months not having them.

"But thanks be to Allah, I have them now and I want to dedicate these awards to all Ghanaians, my teammates, coaches and all those who made it possible for me to get this far."

The Northern Ladies forward was named as one of Africa's most promising talents for 2018 by Goal. Also, she made the shortlist for the 2018 African Women's Player of the Year award.