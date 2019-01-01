Ghana legend Yeboah slams Gyan's captaincy issue as immature and unprofessional ahead of Afcon

The former Leeds United and Frankfurt ace shares his thoughts on the Black Stars leadership on the back of recent issues

Just when 's recent captaincy controversy seemed to be dying down, former international Anthony Yeboah has waded into the topic.

Last month, the Black Stars armband hogged the headlines as Asamoah Gyan shockingly retired from international duty over his displeasure of being stripped of the captaincy ahead of the upcoming (Afcon). Then he rescinded his decision two days later following a plea from Ghana president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

"Retiring from the national team because of captaincy purely shows immaturity and unprofessionalism," Yeboah, who is widely remembered for his exploits for English side and German outfit during his playing days, said on Atinka FM.

"Being a good captain or not doesn't win anything. The most important thing is having a good team.

"In our time, I must confess the captaincy issues really affected the team.

"Without that captaincy misunderstanding, I can say it on authority Ghana would have won the Afcon."

attacker Andre Ayew has been appointed as the new skipper of the Black Stars. The 29-year-old will be assisted by Internazionale ace Kwadwo Asamoah while Gyan has been moved on to the more advisory 'General Captain' role.

Article continues below

"In my opinion, the captain of the Black Stars should be voted for by the players," Yeboah went on.

"The coach must select three or four players for them to be voted for.

"This will mitigate the problems associated with the captaincy of the Black Stars."