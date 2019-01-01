Ghana defender Afful tied down to new contract at Columbus Crew

The full-back has renewed his deal with the Major League Soccer outfit

international Harrison Afful has extended his stay with Major League Soccer ( ) side beyond the 2019 season.

Out of contract at the end of this year, the full-back was a conspicuous absentee from the 2020 roster announced last week, with the club revealing ongoing talks for a renewal.

This term, he made 22 MLS appearances for The Crew, starting in each of those games.

“We are glad to have reached an agreement with Harrison which allows him to remain with Crew SC,” said Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko, as reported by his club's official website.

“Harrison has emerged as one of the Crew’s veteran voices since joining the Club and his contributions as a leader are vital to the success of our team.

"I also want to thank our Technical Director Pat Onstad for his efforts to get this over the line.”

Afful joined The Crew from Tunisian side Esperance in 2015.

"He is the kind of player that will fit in any system, any system," said club-mate and compatriot Jonathan Mensah.

"He’d fit in Gregg’s system, he’d fit in Caleb’s system, he’s just a versatile player. Plays left back, right back, and going forward, he gives you a lot, and defensively as well.

"He’s one of the big pieces for the team and it’s great to see him sign again with the team."

Afful's fine showing in MLS has earned him a recall to Ghana's national team ahead of their 2021 (Afcon) qualifying double-header against and Sao Tome and Principe next month.