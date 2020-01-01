Ghana coach Akonnor to consult GFA over Kevin-Prince Boateng return

The Black Stars coach sheds light on the German-born's international future

coach CK Akonnor has revealed he would have to consult the Football Association (GFA) about a potential call-up for attacker Kevin-Prince Boateng.

The former and man has been out of the West Africans' set-up since copping an indefinite suspension during the 2014 World Cup in .

He was punished for insulting then head coach James Kwasi Appiah and has been asked to render a public apology before being considered for national team selection again.

“If Kevin Prince Boateng is available, why not?" Akonnor, who assumed duty as new Ghana coach in January, told Joy Sports on a possible call-up for Boateng.

"He has played before, he is experienced [and good for consideration] but for his issues with the Black Stars.

“I will have to take it up with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) before any such decision will be taken if need be.

“We all know his exit was with many issues and this must be clarified before we consider his return."

A presidential commission of enquiry set up to investigate Ghana's controversial World Cup campaign in Brazil has advised that Boateng never be called up to the Black Stars again.

Boateng, meanwhile, has been adamant about rendering an apology as he insists on his innocence.

However, he reveals he would like to play for the Black Stars again.



“With the national team, I didn’t like the way it ended because they gave me so much. But you never know, maybe I can go back and play one more time again," Boateng recently said during an Instagram Live conversation with younger brother and centre-back Jerome Boateng.

Born to a Ghanaian father and a German mother in the city of Berlin, Boateng switched international allegiance to represent Ghana at the 2010 World Cup, having played for the Europeans at various youth levels.

He called time on his international career shortly after helping Ghana reach the quarter-final of the global showpiece in but rescinded his decision at the climax of the 2014 World Cup qualifiers.

The former , Hotspur and attacker has played 15 times for Ghana, scoring twice.

He netted his debut goal against the USA during the 2010 World Cup.

