Ghana attacker Kudus delivers fitness update in his search for top form

The 20-year-old opens up on his famous injury, his time on the sidelines and his steps to regaining full form

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus believes his recent injury challenge has made him stronger in his quest to reach the top level.

The Ghanaian international returned to action last month after picking up an injury last October and suffered a relapse on his first comeback attempt in January.

He has featured in six appearances upon his latest return, with many being bit-part outings.

“My first serious injury. I don’t regret any of it. It made me discover other parts of myself. This experience has made me tougher. Can’t wait for things to get back to normal. Yea, it's going to be a different beast," Kudus told Ajax TV.

"My knee doesn't quite function like my other leg anymore, but I'm now doing a lot better to move and turn freely. I am stronger than before. I can't wait for things to go back to normal. It had to be that way."

After a fine season with Danish side Nordsjaelland, Kudus joined Ajax in a five-year deal last summer.

Just when he was beginning to find his feet in Amsterdam, the 20-year-old suffered a meniscus injury on his Champions League debut against Liverpool.

The following day, The Lancers announced the attacker was set to undergo surgery and would be out in the treatment room for "many months".

In November, however, Kudus rejoined first-team training, completing his comeback with a late appearance in a league clash with PSV Eindhoven.

He, however, suffered an injury relapse in the game, forcing him out of action until last month.

"It [the injury against Liverpool] was a slap in my face. I had a hard time sleeping and had to think too much. Could I still continue to play football? With that, I tormented myself," Kudus added.

"I was the only Ghanaian to play in the Champions League at the time, so everyone was looking forward to seeing me play. It was difficult for them to see me like this.

"At first I didn't know I would have to undergo surgery. So that was another blow. It was my first injury, so it was a new experience."

Kudus was recently on target to help Ajax to a 4-2 win over Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivisie.

He has made 11 appearances in all competitions, scored twice and registered three assists since his move to Ajax.