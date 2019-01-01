Gervinho scores as Parma succumb to Roma

The Cote d’Ivoire international found the back of the net but that was not enough to help his side avoid defeat

Gervinho was on target in ’s 2-1 loss to in an Italian game at Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

After a nine-game winless run, the Crusaders claimed a 2-1 win over last time out, but suffered another loss despite the Ivorian's effort.

Roberto D'Aversa’s men started the game on the back foot after Lorenzo Pellegrini put the home team in front in the 35th minute.

With four minutes left to play, Gervinho leveled proceedings for the visitors, but Diego Perotti's 89th-minute strike denied them a share of the points.

The Cote d’Ivoire international featured for the duration of the game in his 30th appearance for Parma this season.

The defeat saw the Crusaders end the season in the 14th spot on the table with 41 points from 38 games.

On the international scene, Gervinho’s will feature in the 2019 in , which kicks off on June 21.

The Elephants are in Group D along with , Namibia and .