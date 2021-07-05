Gerrard: Why Zambia signing Zakala is yet to train with Rangers

The 24-year-old Chipolopolo international is yet to get involved in pre-season training despite joining the giants in May

Manager Steven Gerrard has revealed the reason why new signing Fashion Sakala is yet to link up with the rest of the squad members in Rangers training.

The Zambia international signed a pre-four-year contract agreement with the Scottish Premiership champions at the start of May.

Prior to that, Sakala enjoyed his three-year stay with Belgian First Division A side Oostende, where has featured in more than 85 appearances across all competitions, scoring 24 league goals.

On why the striker is yet to train with Rangers, Gerrard said as quoted by glasgowlive.co.uk:

“We’ve got some passport and Covid-19 issues to get through first but he’s very excited to join us as well.

“We need to add to it, so we’re actively working hard to bring some good players in alongside the recruitment already done in Jack [Simpson], Scott (Wright), Nnamdi [Ofoborh] and Fashion Sakala will join us in the coming days.

“The squad is in good shape but it will better in a few weeks when we add to it. It’s a very exciting time but the message to send is myself, the staff and everyone around this group of players are going to push them even harder than we have before to make sure we add to the success. 55 isn’t gone though, it’s history and it’s fantastic.”

In a recent interview, Gerrard remained confident Sakala will help his side to be "a lot quicker and more dynamic".

"The recruitment system doesn't stop. We've got Jack Simpson and Scott Wright and getting Fashion Sakala done and dusted is helpful for me because they will be here from the first day of pre-season, and having Scott and Jack in earlier, you can see they're already starting to settle," Gerrard said.

"Fashion Sakala is coming in after a productive season in Belgium. He will make us a lot quicker, a lot more dynamic, and gives the squad a lot more pace in the forward areas, so I'm really excited to work with him. There's potential there on a big scale.

"And there's other areas of the team and squad where we're actively working towards strengthening and come to the Champions League qualifiers, whether it's the third round or the fourth, we'll have a team and a squad ready to go and give it our best shot.”

The forward has found the back of the net 13 times and provided three assists in 29 league appearances for the Kustboys this season, amid other dazzling displays.