Gerrard reveals coaching advice from Liverpool boss Klopp ahead of Rangers & Aston Villa management journey

Steven Gerrard has revealed the advice that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gave him before he started his coaching career.

Months after his retirement from playing the game, Gerrard took his first steps into coaching at the Liverpool academy, soon moving on to coach the club's Under-19s side.

But the former Reds star went on to manage Rangers just over a year later and his success in Scotland persuaded Aston Villa to come calling last November.

What has been said?

The ex-midfielder says that he sought advice from Klopp before beginning his journey and that the German coach's words were of great importance.

"That was one of the most important things for me when I decided to become a coach, I wanted to come back to the [Liverpool] Academy and I wanted to speak to Jurgen Klopp for that bit of advice," he said to Liverpool Echo.

"His advice to me was: 'Don't go in with the name on your back. I've seen so many ex-players who played at a decent level just automatically think that they can become a good coach or a good manager. It's important that you go and do two years with Liverpool's youth teams away from the cameras, go and make mistakes, find out how you want to play, try formations, try tactics. Work out what team of people you need around you because you'll be good in some areas, you won't be good in others and get your team. Then you will know. You'll get the right feeling and then an opportunity will come. And then you can decide what you want to do from there.'

"That is exactly how my journey started. I have not always wanted to do this, it has just fallen into place."

How has Gerrard's career gone so far?

Gerrard took over as Rangers boss in the summer of 2018, guiding the Ibrox side to second-place finishes in his first two seasons.

The 2020-21 campaign proved a big success for Gerrard, as his side won the Premiership for the first time in 10 years.

The Gers finished the season unbeaten and ended up 25 points ahead of rivals Celtic.

Gerrard left during the following season, however, as he replaced Dean Smith at the helm of Villa.

Article continues below

They sat just two points above the Premier League relegation zone with 10 points from 11 matches when he took over and have since climbed up to ninth in the table.

Villa have won eight of the 18 matches they have played in the English top-flight so far under Gerrard.

Further reading