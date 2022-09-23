Germany vs Hungary: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Germany welcome Hungary to face them at Red Bull Arena Leipzig in a Group A3 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Germany vs Hungary date & kick-off time

Game: Germany vs Hungary Date: September 23/24, 2022 Kick-off: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 12:15am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Germany vs Hungary on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Sports 1.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on Premier Sports 1, while the game can also be streamed through Premier Player HD. In India, fans can catch it on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US FOX Sports 1 fuboTV UK Premier Sports 1 Premier Player HD India N/A SonyLIV

Germany squad & team news

Hansi Flick has taken the bones of a Germany side that stuttered to the last-16 - and fell against a composed England - at Euro 2020, and turned them back into genuine contenders.

The chance of a Nations League final appearance will likely rest on wrestling a win away from Hungary however, though as the only unbeaten side in A3, they will fancy their chances.

Position Players Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Trapp, Baumann Defenders Rüdiger, Ginter, Süle, Kehrer, Gosens, Raum, Henrichs, Schlotterbeck, Bella-Kotchap Midfielders Kimmich, Gündoğan, Havertz, Musiala, Hofmann, Arnold Forwards Müller, Werner, Sané, Gnabry, Nmecha

Hungary squad and team news

Pegged as the bottom feeder when the draw was made, Hungary are inches away from a famous finals appearance - if they can see off Germany, that is.

Big wins over England have pushed them to the brink, and they'll hope they can pull off an almighty result once more.