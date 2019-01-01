Germany are not among Euro 2020 favourites - Low

The head coach has listed four teams that he believes are in better shape than his heading towards the European Championship next summer

Joachim Low sees similarities between 's youthful squad and the exciting 2010 vintage but does not consider his team a leading contender.

Victory over Belarus in Monchengladbach on Saturday and anything less than a win for against would confirm Germany's place at next year's tournament.

A developing Die Mannschaft have won five of their past seven matches and are starting to build momentum after a rocky post-World Cup period.

Just one member of the squad, captain Manuel Neuer, is over the age of 30 and Low compared the potential of the team to the one that reached the semi-finals in almost a decade ago.

But the long-serving head coach moved to temper expectations of a serious challenge for silverware.

"As of today we have a very talented, ambitious, hungry team with a lot of potential, comparable to the team for the 2010 World Cup," Low said.

"But we will not be among the absolute top favourites. For that, many players have to be even further along in their development. We're working on it.

" , have been playing with the same players for years.

"There's the Dutch, … to play for a title is incredibly difficult. But the guys are really good, we have a good base."



Neuer, 33, will start in goal against Belarus, with 's Marc-Andre ter Stegen to take over for Tuesday's final Group C clash at home to Northern Ireland.

Low confirmed two more regulars, Joshua Kimmich and Serge Gnabry, would be in the starting XI this weekend following their impressive performances in the club's recent win over .

Article continues below

The Bundesliga champions, still without a full-time head coach, are now being linked with an audacious bid to bring Pep Guardiola back to Allianz Arena.

Asked about that scenario, Low replied: "Pep Guardiola was very good for the Bundesliga.

"He is one of the best coaches. I don't know if he will come back and whether he wants to [return] is just speculation. I don't know what Bayern are planning, that's their business."