George Weah’s son Timothy Weah joins new Celtic teammates in Dubai

Timothy Weah joins new Celtic teammates in Dubai.

The 18-year-old is on loan to Celtic from PSG until the end of the season.



#WelcomeWeah 🇺🇸🍀



🗣️ "I’m so excited to be here. I feel like the manager has a great plan for me and will help me develop as a player."



➡️ https://t.co/RFA6Yk3kDq pic.twitter.com/WCZCXkid6A — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 8, 2019

Joining his new teammates in Dubai he spoke openly after his first training session stating that his father encouraged him to make the move to Parkhead.

His farther, George Weah, was the 1995 FIFA Ballon D’Or winner and an AC Milan legend.

He currently is president of Liberia.

George Weah knows his colours 🍀🍀 pic.twitter.com/ZpxikDxF1G — 606AlfieConn (@606AlfieConn) January 8, 2019

Timothy completed his training first training session with his new club at their Dubai training camp. His mother Clar Weah and aunt Nancy Larnor are also in Dubai to support him over the following days. Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers praised the youngster's attitude saying he was a young talent with natural attributes of pace and technique.

🆕👍 #CelticFC's latest recruit...



Timo will join in on his first training session with his new teammates tomorrow morning. #WelcomeWeah pic.twitter.com/JojzoRlCzt — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 8, 2019

It's very tight at the top of the Scottish Premiership as both Celtic and Steven Gerrard's Rangers look to compete for the title.