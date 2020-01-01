Genoa smash four past Crotone in Simy’s Serie A return

The Nigeria international's return to the Italian top-flight ended in defeat as the Pythagoreans could not match the ruthless Griffin

Simeon Nwankwo’s return to the Italian elite division was greeted by defeat as beat Crotone 4-1 on Sunday evening.

After two seasons in Serie B, the Pythagoreans returned to top-flight football, but they were unable to match the attacking masterclass of the Griffin at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

Goals from Mattia Destro, Goran Pandev, Davide Zappacosta and Marko Pjaca were all Rolando Maran’s men needed to brush aside the visitors with Emmanuel Riviere’s strike a mere consolation for Crotone.



Profiting from Paolo Ghiglione’s well-placed pass, Destro put the ball past goalkeeper Alex Cordaz as Genoa raced to a sixth-minute lead.



Three minutes later, Pandev doubled the advantage with a delightful lob over Cordaz after he was released by Edoardo Goldaniga, with the visitors’ backline caught unawares.



That goal was a reality check for Crotone and they gradually stamped their authority on the game. In the 28th minute, Riviere reduced the deficit after tapping home a Salvatore Molina cross.



Eleven minutes before the half-time break, former star Davide Zappacosta restored Maran’s side's two-goal advantage with a long-range strike outside the goal area.



After leaking in the third of the evening, the Italian topflight returnee’s morale looked dampened as they defended in their numbers to make the scoreline respectful.

Article continues below

More teams

Even at that, Genoa was not done as Pjaca sealed the game with a fourth strike in the 75th minute.

Simy was in action for 89 minutes but could do little to help his team and was replaced by Denis Dragus. Libyan midfielder Ahmad Benali was not listed for action, while Sierra Leone star Augustus Kargbo replaced Riviere in the 58th minute.



Crotone welcome to the Stadio Ezio Scida on Sunday as they chase their first win of the 2020-21 season.



The Super Eagles forward bagged 20 league goals in Serie B last term to emerge as the league’s top-scorer and his 21 strikes and three assists across all competitions saw him become the club’s highest goal scorer of the season.

He boasts of five caps and one goal for the Super Eagles since he made his debut against the Democratic Republic of the Congo in May 2018.