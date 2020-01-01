Genk’s Odey sends message to Samatta after Aston Villa move

The Tanzania international completed his switch to the Villa Park on Monday and the Super Eagles striker has hailed the move

forward Stephen Odey has congratulated his former teammate Mbwana Samatta after joining Premier League side .

The international completed his move to the Claret and Blue Army on Monday from the Belgian outfit after signing a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Following the successful switch, the Super Eagles striker has taken to the social media to wish the 27-year-old well in .

“Congratulations Samatta! I wish you all the best in England. I will surely miss you,” the former star tweeted.

Congratulations Ally Abu @Samagoal77_ I wish you all the best in England. I will surely miss you. https://t.co/tRaw8p7Lys — Official S.odey31 (@stevenOdey31) January 22, 2020

Odey, who has been restricted to nine appearances across all competitions this season, will hope to enjoy more playing time in the absence of the Tanzania star.