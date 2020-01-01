Genk forward Onuachu thanks Ito and Bongonda after bagging brace against Cercle Brugge

The forward netted twice to help the Blue and White clinched their sixth consecutive victory and has praised his teammates for their assists

centre-forward Paul Onuachu has appreciated Junya Ito and Theo Bongonda for their assistance in the brace he scored against Cercle Brugge on Saturday.

The international helped the Luminus Arena outfit secure a 5-1 victory over Paul Clement’s men in the Belgian First Division A game, scoring twice in the encounter.

The lanky forward opened the scoring after receiving a timely assist from Ito and got his second in the game before the half-time break after he was set up by Bongonda.

More teams

His brace ensured he leads the Belgian First Division A top-scorer chart with 12 goals and one assist in 13 appearances.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

The former FC Midtjylland attacker has expressed his delight with his performances and thanked his teammates for helping him achieve the feat.

"I am really satisfied with those twelve goals, I get an average of almost one goal per game. Because I only played thirteen,” Onuachu told the media.

"In my best season at FC Midtjylland I once started with eleven goals in eleven matches, this is pretty close.

"But of course you don't make all those goals alone. Today my goals were just as much the credit of Junya Ito and Theo Bongonda, I am happy that they also scored.”

Victory for Genk over the Brugge-based club ensured they extended their winning streak to six games and in the process matched a club record.

Onuachu is confident his side can set a new club record by securing victory over Antwerp in their next league game on December 6.

Article continues below

"With a victory against Antwerp next week, we can fall into the Genk history books. Seven in a row: we should succeed,” he continued.

Onuachu teamed up with the Luminus Arena outfit in the summer of 2019 and has been delivering fantastic performances.

The forward has, however, struggle to replicate his club form for the Nigeria national team, having only scored one goal in seven appearances.