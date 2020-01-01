Gaziantep's Twumasi confirms interest from other clubs

The Ghanaian forward's performances for GFK have drawn the interest of other suitors

Gaziantep forward Patrick Twumasi has confirmed the interest of other clubs in his services, particularly from , and .

The 25-year old is presently on loan from and has made 23 appearances in the Super Lig, scoring five goals and providing another five assists.

Only international Olarenwaju Kayode beats Twumasi in goals and assists.

More teams

Twumasi does, however, lead in big chances created (7) andy key passes per game (1.2).

“For now, I'm on loan here [Gaziantep], I still have a contract with Deportivo Alaves but I have received some offers,” Twumasi told TV3 .

“It is up to my agent to discuss with the clubs who are interested in me and see the best offer for me.

Article continues below

“There are lots of clubs from Germany, Italy and in Turkey here who have all expressed their interest, but for now, I'm here so I have to ensure I do all my best for the club then after we see what happens.”

Gaziantep are currently ninth on the log with 32 points. Safety looks guaranteed for them as they are seven points clear of the drop zone with eight matches left to play.

European qualification is, however, the vague reality with 17 points separating them and fourth-placed Sivasspor.