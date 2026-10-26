'What are you doing?' - Gary Neville fumes at Man Utd starlet Ayden Heaven for '1984' tackle in Bournemouth disaster

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Gary Neville has severely criticised Manchester United defender Ayden Heaven for a reckless two-footed challenge during their damaging Premier League defeat to Bournemouth. The shocking tackle set the tone for a dismal afternoon, leaving manager Michael Carrick fighting to save his job as United hover above the relegation zone.

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Neville shocked by reckless tackle

Neville heavily criticised Heaven following a dangerous challenge during United’s shocking 3-0 Premier League defeat to Bournemouth. The young defender launched into a reckless two-footed tackle on Evanilson while the game was still goalless.

Fortunately for Heaven, the Brazilian forward managed to step out of the way. This crucial evasion likely saved the United player from receiving a straight red card and an early dismissal. Referee Jarred Gillett still issued a yellow card for the incident. However, the bizarre nature of the attempt left Neville deeply alarmed while on commentary duty.

A technique unseen since 1984

Neville did not hold back in his assessment of the wild lunge. He highlighted just how fortunate the defender was to remain on the pitch after such an erratic decision.

"He’s lucky that the Bournemouth player pulls away from it because he jumps in two-footed," Neville said on Sky Sports. "I’m glad he jumped out of the way because you don’t see that technique of challenge anymore.

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"What is he doing? I know he’s young but that’s just not a tackle. He’s very lucky the Bournemouth player steps away. There’s no contact so it’s only a yellow but don’t do that again. I’ve not seen a tackle like that since 1984!"

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Bournemouth punish defensive errors

Bournemouth immediately capitalised on the resulting free-kick to take the lead. Justin Kluivert delivered an inviting cross that Rayan turned home to compound United's misery.

The visitors quickly doubled their advantage just five minutes later. Adrien Truffert pounced on a slip from Leny Yoro, allowing Marcus Tavernier to pass the ball into an empty net, before Evanilson eventually sealed the 3-0 victory late in the second half.

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Carrick faces battle to survive

The heavy defeat leaves manager Carrick fighting to save his job. The Red Devils have now managed just two victories from their opening 12 games of the season under his guidance. This dismal run of form leaves them languishing in 16th place in the Premier League table. They sit just one point above the relegation zone, while Bournemouth climb up to 13th following consecutive wins. United must now prepare for a daunting trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea this weekend.