Galatasaray's Mbaye Diagne anticipates 'fantastic' return to Kasimpasa

The Senegalese marksman returns to the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium on Sunday for the Lions league outing against his former team

Galatasaray forward Mbaye Diagne is looking forward to a 'fantastic' return to Kasimpasa for Sunday's Turkish Super Lig fixture.

The 27-year-old left the Apaches in January to team up with Fatih Terim's side on a four-and-a-half-year deal that will see him remain at the Turk Telekom Stadium until June 2023.

Diagne who currently leads the goalscoring chart in the Turkish top-flight with 21 efforts from 18 games opened his Galatasaray goal account against Trabzonspor last Sunday.

Following their 2-1 loss to Benfica in Thursday's Europa League outing, the Senegal international will hope to inspire the Lions back to winning ways in a familiar environment where he notched 32 goals in 34 league matches.

"Today is the fantastic day we hope, we play against my former team where it all started, where I spent one year of sure joy. Kasimpasa vs Galatasaray, come on my new family," Diagne wrote on Instagram.