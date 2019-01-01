Galatasaray’s Henry Onyekuru targets Istanbul Başaksehir’s fall

After helping the Yellow-Reds clinch their first title of the season, the winger has urged his side to be prepared against Abdullah Avcı’s men

forward Henry Onyekuru is eyeing another important victory against Turkish Super Lig’s second-placed side on Sunday.

The forward played for 90 minutes to help the Yellow-Reds claim the Turkish Cup title at the Yeni Sivas 4 Eylul Stadium on Wednesday.

Fatih Terim’s men came from behind to defeat Akhisar Belediyespor 3-1, with goals from Sinan Gumus, ’s Sofiane Feghouli and ’s Mbaye Diagne to clinch the trophy.

Galatasaray are leading the Turkish Super Lig table with goals difference as they are tied with Istanbul Basaksehir on 66 points.

The on-loan winger has charged his side to be ready against Abdullah Avcı’s men, as they aim to boost their chances of claiming their second title of the season.

“Cup Final Champions, all Praises to God! The Marathon Continues- The big one on Sunday,” Onyekuru posted on Instagram.

The international has scored 15 goals across all competitions this season.

He will hope to impress for the Super Eagles at the 2019 in , slated for June and July.

The three-time African champions are in Group B along with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.