Turkish record champions Galatasaray Istanbul want to finish top of the Süper Lig again and are chasing titles in other competitions. Watching every match live, though, means signing up to several providers. Here's where to watch Gala's matches.
Galatasaray Istanbul: where to watch Gala live on TV and online
How to watch Galatasaray Istanbul in the Süper Lig, Champions League and Türkiye Kupasi
Germany has no free-to-air coverage of the Turkish Süper Lig. Neither DAZN nor Sky holds the rights. beIN Sports holds them exclusively.
Fans in Germany can still watch live through Digiturk Euro, which carries the beIN Sports broadcasts. They'll need a Digiturk Euro subscription with the sports package, costing 119 euros per year.
Tuesday's top Champions League match, however, is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
From the 2027/28 season up to and including 2030/31, Paramount+ will show most Champions League matches. DAZN missed out in the rights allocation.
Germany currently has no free-to-air TV or live-stream coverage of the Türkiye Kupasi, so fans cannot watch Galatasaray's cup matches live there.
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Galatasaray Istanbul: live commentary on SPOX
SPOX offers live text commentary on selected Champions League matches. Follow it here.
Galatasaray Istanbul: club profile
|Founded
|1 October 1905
|League titles
|25
|Cup wins
|19
|Champions League titles
|0
|Record appearance holder
|Bülent Korkmaz