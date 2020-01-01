Gabriel out of Arsenal's game vs Chelsea due to coronavirus close contact and will miss next three matches

David Luiz and Willian are also absent for the clash with the Gunners' London rivals due to illness

have been dealt a blow with Gabriel set to miss their next three games due to a coronavirus precaution.

The club confirmed the Brazilian has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 and will isolate as a precaution.

The 23-year-old defender has not been included in the squad to face on Boxing Day and will also miss games with on December 29 and on January 2.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is also without David Luiz and Willian due to illness, but the club confirmed they recently tested negative for coronavirus and their situations will be closely monitored.

To be without the trio of Brazilians will be a blow to Arteta who is looking for his side to snap a shocking run of form.

The Gunners have not won domestically since beating on November 1, and are down in 15th in the Premier League table.

A game with Chelsea is a daunting one, but the matches that follow against Brighton and West Brom are huge for a side who could be dragged into a relegation scrap.

Arteta is aware of the need to snap their winless run.

"The next seven to eight days are going to be crucial to see where we're going to be heading to in the Premier League," he told the club’s official website. "The best medicine when you are in this situation is to win a football match.

"Every defeat is another hurting moment, another moment of disappointment, another moment you have to lift yourself up and that's what we've got to do.

"I think the medicine for all of us would be to come here against Chelsea, beat them and then move from there. It's exactly what we all need.

"We have to draw a line. A lot of things happened [against in the ]. Again, we have to focus on the Premier League, because it's a priority in the situation we're in.

"We have a crucial week this week. We have to stand up and we have to pick up the points. Let's draw a line and move forward."