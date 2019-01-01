Guerra delighted to be back in second home

The Argentine forward will once again strike fear into opposition defenders as he returns to the Malaysian football scene after a year's absence.

After a year away from Malaysian football, Gabriel Guerra will once again be gracing the Super League with his presence after he was confirmed to be PKNS FC's latest import signing for the 2019 season. The Argentine was last seen in Malaysia's top flight back in 2017 with Johor Darul Ta'zim FC and the lure of returning to the country proved to be irresistible.

When he left JDT, he was still contracted to Boca Juniors and stayed with the famous Argentina for the remainder of his six-month contract. After that he left to joined Huracan in the same division but has once again opted to return to Malaysia.

This is not his first sojourn with PKNS as The Red Ants was his first club in Malaysia when he arrived here as a hopeful 22-year-old back in 2015. In the two years loan stint with PKNS, he helped the team to get promoted from the Premier League into the Super League, where they have stayed since.

"I'm very happy to come back to PKNS and to Malaysia. I've only ever play in two leagues, Argentina and here. I choose this club because of many things. Among the things that attracted me back to this club is because they were very serious and the coach is very experienced."

"I chose PKNS because they are my first team in Malaysia and I know this team really well. We cannot compare PKNS with my previous team and what is important now is that I'm back with PKNS. It's up to me to give my best in the coming competitions," said Guerra after his unveiling on Friday.

An accomplished technician on the ball, Guerra's greatest strength is his ability to glide past defenders in tight situations. 31 goals scored for PKNS and subsequently 5 goals and 14 assists for JDT more than prove his calibre in the attacking half of the pitch.

With PKNS having already secured the signing of hotshot striker Kpah Sherman, K. Rajagopal will be looking to ensure that Guerra strike up a fine partnership with Sherman as they look to improve on last season's third place finish in the 2018 Super League campaign.

Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram