Gabon defender Bruno Ecuele Manga completes Dijon move from Cardiff City
Bruno Ecuele Manga has signed for French Ligue 1 side Dijon from English Championship club Cardiff City.
The 31-year-old defender joined the Mustards on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee to end his five-year stay with the Bluebirds.
Manga made 149 league appearances for Cardiff and was a constant performer for Neil Warnock’s men, although he could not prevent them from relegation from the Premier League.
The French side announced the acquisition of the Gabon international after reaching an agreement with the defender and Cardiff.
"Bruno will bring his high-level experience to our group. He has all the qualities to win in Dijon. I am very happy that he joins us” president Olivier Delcourt told the club the website.
After sealing his move away from the Welsh side, Manga has taken to the social media to appreciate the support he received during his time with Cardiff.
"To Cardiff City, as you will know I have decided to leave but I didn’t want to go without saying a proper goodbye,” he posted on Instagram.
“There are loads of people I’d like to thank for the 5 years I spent in South Wales. I loved my time at the club and will have many fond memories of being a bluebird.
“Playing in the Premier League was a dream for me and the journey to get there was incredible and one I will never forget. The final game of the season v Reading will remain one of my favourite memories in football.
“Thank you to the manager, the owner and the board for giving me the opportunity to play for you, and the brilliant players and staff that helped me along the way. I have made some great friends and will be sorry to say goodbye.
“Finally, to the fans, you have been incredible to me over the last five years, and I know that I will never forget you.”
Manga started his professional career in his home country with FC 105 Libreville in 2006, before joining French side Bordeaux, but featured prominently for the club’s second team, making 40 appearances.
In 2008, he went on loan to Rodez before completing a permanent transfer to Angers, where he spent two seasons, making 58 league appearances.
The defender then teamed up with rivals Lorient in 2010 and notched 118 league appearances.
Manga’s outstanding performances for the Merlucciidaes saw Cardiff secure his signature in 2014, and he was named the club’s Player of the Year for the 2014/15 season.
On the international scene, the defender has 67 caps for the Gabon, who did not qualify for the recently-concluded 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
The 31-year-old could make his debut for Dijon when they take on Reims in a pre-season friendly game on July 27.