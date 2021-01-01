'Gabi has things to improve' - Arteta calls for patience and explains Martinelli's Arsenal absence

The Gunners forward has made just five substitute appearances since starting against Manchester United on January 30

Mikel Arteta has called on Arsenal fans to remain patient over Gabriel Martinelli and insists the young forward has a ‘bright future with the club’.

Calls for the Brazilian to get more game time have been growing in recent weeks, with his last start coming in the 0-0 draw against Manchester United on January 30.

Since then Martinelli as made just five substitute appearances, with many supporters now voicing their concerns over how he is being treated by Arteta.

But the Arsenal manager is adamant Martinelli will soon get his chance and has praised the 19-year-old for the work he is putting in behind the scenes.

What has been said?

When asked for his thoughts on the growing demands from fans to give Martinelli more game time, Arteta said: “That I understand.

“When the team is not winning enough football matches, we always look for someone else to do it.

“I respect that, and Gabi is doing really well. He is doing better every day, he is getting the right development.

“We have to be a little bit patient with him but he has a bright future at the club and he will have all the opportunities that he needs to show how good he is and the career he can have with us.”

Why hasn’t Martinelli been started?

The Arsenal boss explained that one of the reasons for the teenager's lack of minutes is the number of youngsters who are already featuring regular for Arsenal this season.

"We cannot put six or seven young kids out there,” he said. “We need some cohesion, we need the timing.

“Gabi has a lot of things to improve. He has got big qualities as well, and we have other players in those positions.

“Then we have to create links within the team and balance within the team. This will come.”

